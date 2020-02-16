World

Donald Trump unmoved by US attorney-general's scolding

A day after US attorney-general William Barr publicly rebuked him for tweets that made it “impossible” for him to do his job, President Donald Trump insisted he had the “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases.



Trump on Friday ignored Barr's criticism and instead quoted his remarks that the president “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case”. But Trump added: “This doesn't mean that I do not have, as president, the legal right to do so.”..