World
Donald Trump unmoved by US attorney-general's scolding
16 February 2020 - 00:00
A day after US attorney-general William Barr publicly rebuked him for tweets that made it “impossible” for him to do his job, President Donald Trump insisted he had the “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases.
Trump on Friday ignored Barr's criticism and instead quoted his remarks that the president “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case”. But Trump added: “This doesn't mean that I do not have, as president, the legal right to do so.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.