Family outraged as Durban rehab nurse in drug death walks free

The family of a young Canadian father who died two days after being admitted to a Durban rehabilitation centre for a prescription drug addiction is outraged that the woman who administered a fatal dose of an illegal drug is set to walk free.



While the charge against dentist Anwar Mohamed Jeewa, 58, who ran the Minds Alive rehabilitation centre in Westville, has been raised from culpable homicide to murder, the family of Milos Martinovic say the withdrawal of all charges against the duty nurse, who was previously charged with culpable homicide with Jeewa, “is a blueprint for his acquittal”...