Zimbabwe
Harare council 'has money for Christmas lights but none to treat water'
16 February 2020 - 00:00
The Harare City Council splashed out on Christmas lights in December to the tune of ZW$10m - but apparently could not find a similar amount to pay a chemicals supplier to treat the capital's drinking water.
Residents say that as a result about 60% of Harare suburbs have been without municipal tap water for more than a month, and health experts have warned of the risk of a cholera outbreak...
