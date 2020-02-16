Politics

'I'm here to fight for fairness': Steenhuisen wants a BEE means test

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, a frontrunner in the party’s leadership elections in May, wants to stop the black middle class from benefiting from broad-based BEE (BBBEE).



Steenhuisen yesterday launched his DA election campaign in Cape Town, presenting a raft of policy proposals he wants his party to implement should it be elected to run the central government. The proposals include a means test to qualify for BBBEE...