Politics
'I'm here to fight for fairness': Steenhuisen wants a BEE means test
16 February 2020 - 00:00
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, a frontrunner in the party’s leadership elections in May, wants to stop the black middle class from benefiting from broad-based BEE (BBBEE).
Steenhuisen yesterday launched his DA election campaign in Cape Town, presenting a raft of policy proposals he wants his party to implement should it be elected to run the central government. The proposals include a means test to qualify for BBBEE...
