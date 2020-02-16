Sona/Eskom

Lights on not just for Ramaphosa, says Eskom

Three units 'lost' on Friday, so stage 3 power cuts imposed

Eskom kept the lights on for President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday night, thanks to emergency repairs and reserves. But power cuts were back yesterday, starting at stage 3. Stage 3 will last until tomorrow at 5am.



Eskom said that even though it was able to repair certain units at its power stations, a shortage of capacity and overuse of its reserves meant that power would be scarce...