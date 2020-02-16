Sona/Eskom
Lights on not just for Ramaphosa, says Eskom
Three units 'lost' on Friday, so stage 3 power cuts imposed
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Eskom kept the lights on for President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday night, thanks to emergency repairs and reserves. But power cuts were back yesterday, starting at stage 3. Stage 3 will last until tomorrow at 5am.
Eskom said that even though it was able to repair certain units at its power stations, a shortage of capacity and overuse of its reserves meant that power would be scarce...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.