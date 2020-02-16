Music
Music meets conservation: Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach to protect kelp forests
A whale ear drum, kelp flute and the world's most famous cellist ... a group of musicians get together to converse kelp forests off Africa's coasts
16 February 2020 - 00:00
After performing on a deck in Simon's Town overlooking the ocean, Yo-Yo Ma — the world's most celebrated cellist, possibly the most famous classical musician alive — gives Xhosa musician Madosini a smacking kiss. She beams at him and seizes a translator.
Madosini, who plays traditional instruments across the globe, tells a story about how she could not get nurses in a French hospital to understand that she needed water. Ma listens intently and she says, reaching her arms out to him: “I was thirsty for water. I am thirsty for your music!”..
