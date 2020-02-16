SA set to be blown away by surge in wind energy
16 February 2020 - 00:00
SA will be the leading wind energy market in Africa and the Middle East in the next five years.
This is according to a new forecast by the Global Wind Energy Council, which predicts that the country will install an extra 3.3GW of generating capacity by 2024...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.