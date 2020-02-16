Politics
‘Secret decision’ made to axe 300 DA staffers
Provincial leader says call was made by top committee last week
16 February 2020 - 00:00
About 300 DA staff members are facing an uncertain future as the party reviews its organisational structures, which could result in massive job losses amid a cash crunch.
The DA informed its employees across the country that it is reviewing all its structures in a bid to improve operational efficiencies, stating that this could lead to staff changes at its nine provincial offices and its headquarters in Johannesburg. The party employs about 700 people...
