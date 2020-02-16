News

Politics

‘Secret decision’ made to axe 300 DA staffers

Provincial leader says call was made by top committee last week

16 February 2020 - 00:00 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA and ZIMASA MATIWANE

About 300 DA staff members are facing an uncertain future as the party reviews its organisational structures, which could result in massive job losses amid a cash crunch.

The DA informed its employees across the country that it is reviewing all its structures in a bid to improve operational efficiencies, stating that this could lead to staff changes at its nine provincial offices and its headquarters in Johannesburg. The party employs about 700 people...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How Koko and family raked in the cash News
  2. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  3. PODCAST | Following the president: Africa calls for Ramaphosa to take charge News
  4. Cape Town pensioner shunned over Whatsapp porno post News
  5. Food aid 'vote' divides Zimbabwe's villagers News

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know