Politics

‘Secret decision’ made to axe 300 DA staffers

Provincial leader says call was made by top committee last week

About 300 DA staff members are facing an uncertain future as the party reviews its organisational structures, which could result in massive job losses amid a cash crunch.



The DA informed its employees across the country that it is reviewing all its structures in a bid to improve operational efficiencies, stating that this could lead to staff changes at its nine provincial offices and its headquarters in Johannesburg. The party employs about 700 people...