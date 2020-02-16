Water

WATCH | Battling crocodiles and bureaucrats: life at Lepelle River

Officials 'ignore' court orders to supply to villages

Elias Seloma stands on the banks of the Lepelle River, a stone's throw from his village of Elandskraal in rural Limpopo, scanning the murky water for crocodiles.



The decade-long failure of the Sekhukhune district municipality to supply 7,200 households in five villages with water is what drives the 20-year-old into the shallows every day...