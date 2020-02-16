Water
WATCH | Battling crocodiles and bureaucrats: life at Lepelle River
Officials 'ignore' court orders to supply to villages
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Elias Seloma stands on the banks of the Lepelle River, a stone's throw from his village of Elandskraal in rural Limpopo, scanning the murky water for crocodiles.
The decade-long failure of the Sekhukhune district municipality to supply 7,200 households in five villages with water is what drives the 20-year-old into the shallows every day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.