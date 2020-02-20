PODCAST | Sona and its fallout: who runs parliament in 2020?

It has been a dramatic political week for SA. There have been accusations of murder, claims of abuse, insults flung and histrionic walkouts. This drama ensued during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2020 state of the nation address and has not ceased since.

In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly Podcast the team asks the question: who is pulling the strings in parliament? Julius Malema very boldly asserts that it is him. Our panel seems to agree, saying that the DA and ANC are bowing to the EFF’s will at every turn.

