News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Sona and its fallout: who runs parliament in 2020?

20 February 2020 - 16:31 By Aphiwe de klerk and ZINGISA MVUMVU
EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that former president FW de Klerk does not respect President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

It has been a dramatic political week for SA. There have been accusations of murder, claims of abuse, insults flung and histrionic walkouts. This drama ensued during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2020 state of the nation address and has not ceased since.

In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly Podcast the team asks the question: who is pulling the strings in parliament? Julius Malema very boldly asserts that it is him. Our panel seems to agree, saying that the DA and ANC are bowing to the EFF’s will at every turn.

