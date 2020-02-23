Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash test

Shock test highlights a possibly fatal lack of basic security features in SA's cars

Twenty-five years after life-saving technology was first fitted in mass-production cars, it is still not compulsory in SA.



Details of SA's antiquated car safety regulations emerged this week after a horrific crash test which suggested cars in SA lack basic safety features that have been common for decades in developed countries...