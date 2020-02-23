Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash test
Shock test highlights a possibly fatal lack of basic security features in SA's cars
23 February 2020 - 00:05
Twenty-five years after life-saving technology was first fitted in mass-production cars, it is still not compulsory in SA.
Details of SA's antiquated car safety regulations emerged this week after a horrific crash test which suggested cars in SA lack basic safety features that have been common for decades in developed countries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.