Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash test

Shock test highlights a possibly fatal lack of basic security features in SA's cars

23 February 2020 - 00:05 By WENDY KNOWLER and JEFF WICKS

Twenty-five years after life-saving technology was first fitted in mass-production cars, it is still not compulsory in SA.

Details of SA's antiquated car safety regulations emerged this week after a horrific crash test which suggested cars in SA lack basic safety features that have been common for decades in developed countries...

