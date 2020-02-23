News

Crime

'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN and JEFF WICKS

Bathobile Mlangeni is on the run, allegedly with R4m in stolen cash. But to some in her community, she is a hero.

“It’s not like she killed someone. She took some money. The person whose money it was had already deposited it, so the banks and CIT [cash-in-transit] companies will have it insured. Everyone wins,” said a neighbour this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Vice-Chancellors' pay bonanza is 'out of control' News
  2. PODCAST | Sona and its fallout: who runs parliament in 2020? News
  3. How Koko and family raked in the cash News
  4. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  5. Nigerian businessman could lose Cape Town mansion over cyber scam News

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...