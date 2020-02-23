Crime

'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero

Bathobile Mlangeni is on the run, allegedly with R4m in stolen cash. But to some in her community, she is a hero.



“It’s not like she killed someone. She took some money. The person whose money it was had already deposited it, so the banks and CIT [cash-in-transit] companies will have it insured. Everyone wins,” said a neighbour this week...