Politics

'I have never been scared of jail': Zuma puts on brave face on Cuba return

Former president Jacob Zuma has told his supporters that he would never use his sickness to dodge court because he is not afraid to go to jail.



Addressing about 100 of his supporters in Zulu at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, Zuma said he was prepared to go to court. He had just arrived in the country after a trip to Cuba to get medical treatment for an undisclosed illness...