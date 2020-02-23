Zimbabwe
'I'm simply trying to get by': Zim nurses run side hustle to pad salaries
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Nurses at some hospitals have added vending and hustling patients to their list of duties to supplement their salaries.
First-time father Mathew Mumba said he was offered salted roasted nuts for ZW$6 by a nurse in the Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals last week. Part of her sale pitch was that they would help with his wife's "milk production"...
