'It's time to crack the whip': SIU closes in on Guptas' dodgy deals

Court victory opens way to 'crack whip' on the family's assets

Gupta mining company Tegeta, in which Duduzane Zuma held a 28.5% stake, will likely have to pay hundreds of millions of rands for illegally profiting from a R3.7bn Eskom deal that has now been set aside.



In a victory on Friday for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Pretoria high court ruled that a multibillion-rand contract between Tegeta and Eskom was unlawful. The deal was struck in 2015 by now disgraced former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko. It was intended to continue until 2025...