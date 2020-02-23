Zimbabwe

Kariba Dam years away from feeding Zim's power grid

Several good rainy seasons before dam can be relied on to generate electricity

It will take three "good" rainy seasons for Kariba Dam to return to viable electricity generation, says the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (Zera).



The dam, built in the late 1950s to provide hydroelectric power to Zimbabwe and Zambia, hit its lowest levels since 1996 - at 10% full - in December last year, curbing electricity generation...