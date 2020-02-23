News

Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance's Job Sikhala says treason charges 'traumatised' his kids

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By JOHN NCUBE

Job Sikhala's children were bullied at school by pupils who told them that their father was going to jail if found guilty of treason.

Luckily for them, charges against their father of subverting a constitutional government have been thrown out and described as "bizarre" by the high court in Masvingo...

