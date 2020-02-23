Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties

A fight over raucous parties featuring blaring music, revving car engines and sexual escapades has landed reality star Andile Mpisane in hot water with his neighbour.



Umhlanga attorney Janine Archer, who runs a guesthouse next to Mpisane’s home, has laid a criminal charge against the 18-year-old son of divorced celebrity couple Sbu Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize, after he allegedly chased her for about 3km and repeatedly blocked her path with his car...