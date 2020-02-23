School sports stars take water polo brawl to Cape Town court

A brawl between two schoolboy sports stars turned into a legal battle in the Cape Town high court this week, where the boy who threw the biggest punch claimed he was worried about being branded “a dangerous animal”.



Former Bishops pupil Bingo Ivanisevic was red-carded during a 2018 water polo match after punching rival player Ross Stone and dislodged several of his teeth, one of which had to be retrieved from the bottom of the pool...