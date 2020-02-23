Technology
'They all love it': Young coding aces still in short pants
Ask these primary school kids — you’re never too young to train for the future
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Grade 6 pupil Ihsaan Ahmed is proud of having created his own webpage, which features an imaginary country that he aptly calls Ihsaanville.
His fantasy country’s national animal is the great white shark and its national flower is the rose...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.