Zim locals still prefer US$ and rands to 'paper'

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

The government is battling to enforce the ban on foreign currency. Almost a year after the law was enacted, the informal market continues accepting US dollars and South African rands.

It is only in shops, where government regulators can easily monitor transactions, where there is full use of the Zimbabwe dollar...

