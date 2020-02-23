Zimbabwe
Zim locals still prefer US$ and rands to 'paper'
23 February 2020 - 00:00
The government is battling to enforce the ban on foreign currency. Almost a year after the law was enacted, the informal market continues accepting US dollars and South African rands.
It is only in shops, where government regulators can easily monitor transactions, where there is full use of the Zimbabwe dollar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.