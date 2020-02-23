Politics
Zuma RET ally Mosebenzi Zwane goads justice minister
Zwane drums up support for Bongo outside court
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane has fired a salvo at justice minister Ronald Lamola, claiming that corruption-accused MP Bongani Bongo would not get a fair trial while Lamola runs the justice department.
Zwane, chair of parliament's transport committee, told journalists outside the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday that Lamola demonstrated prejudice when he described ANC members pushing for radical economic transformation (RET) as thugs who should be arrested...
