Power
Alternative current for Soweto's non-payers as Eskom debt rises
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Giving power to the people has new meaning in Soweto, where not even the risk of prosecution has deterred the wide-scale, organised training of young people to illegally connect residents to the Eskom grid.
Now the skill is being passed on, says Soweto Crisis Committee chair Trevor Ngwane, extending to new connections in informal settlements...
