News

'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage bill

Civil servants vow to fight bid to curb their generous pay deals

01 March 2020 - 00:03 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA, THABO MOKONE and QAANITAH HUNTER

The full extent of how taxpayers pamper SA's 1-million-plus civil servants has been laid bare in a detailed presentation on the runaway public sector wage bill that the government gave unions on the eve of finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget.

The Sunday Times has seen a confidential document the government presented to trade unions on Tuesday during what insiders described as a "hostile" meeting of the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  2. Red Ant boss in 'eviction' dispute of his own News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  5. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres