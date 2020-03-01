'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage bill
Civil servants vow to fight bid to curb their generous pay deals
01 March 2020 - 00:03
The full extent of how taxpayers pamper SA's 1-million-plus civil servants has been laid bare in a detailed presentation on the runaway public sector wage bill that the government gave unions on the eve of finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget.
The Sunday Times has seen a confidential document the government presented to trade unions on Tuesday during what insiders described as a "hostile" meeting of the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council...
