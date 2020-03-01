Transport
Drones join Prasa war on cable theft
Rail chaos after powerless trains grind to a halt costs billions, drives commuters to despair
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Drones, 4m-high concrete walls and facial recognition technology. These are the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa’s) last-ditch attempts to deter the cable thieves who have left commuters stranded and cost the country billions in lost revenue as freight and passenger trains grind to a halt.
Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said the agency would start erecting the barrier walls in the Western Cape and Gauteng — which have been particularly hard hit by cable thieves and vandals...
