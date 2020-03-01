News
Estate agency board probes Pam Golding dirty money claim
01 March 2020 - 00:03
Real estate giant Pam Golding Properties is under investigation for allegedly aiding the family of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza to launder money through the sale of two Johannesburg properties worth a combined R50m.
Yesterday the Estate Agency Affairs Board confirmed its investigation of the sales and said the probe will also involve the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)...
