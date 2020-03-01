Zimbabwe
Harare city council's goods seized to settle lawsuit
01 March 2020 - 00:00
A messenger of court last week attached property worth ZW$16,000 belonging to the Harare City Council after it failed to settle a lawsuit.
The local authority owes human rights activist Martha Tholanah compensation for injuries sustained when she fell into a 1.5m-deep uncovered pit in April 2018...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.