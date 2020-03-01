News

'It’s much cleaner': Bill Gates’ toilets flush with success in Durban

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

For years Jacob Madlala had to dig a hole in the earth whenever he wanted to relieve himself, or use a pit latrine, because the informal settlement he lived in did not have proper sanitation.

Today Madlala, a resident of Thandanani, north of Durban, has no concerns about hygiene or contracting diseases because he and his community are toilet guinea pigs...

