'It’s much cleaner': Bill Gates’ toilets flush with success in Durban
01 March 2020 - 00:00
For years Jacob Madlala had to dig a hole in the earth whenever he wanted to relieve himself, or use a pit latrine, because the informal settlement he lived in did not have proper sanitation.
Today Madlala, a resident of Thandanani, north of Durban, has no concerns about hygiene or contracting diseases because he and his community are toilet guinea pigs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.