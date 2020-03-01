Zimbabwe

Once a gold town, Penhalonga fast becoming a ghost town after two mines shut down

Penhalonga, a mining community north of Mutare, is fast becoming a ghost town after the closure of two gold mining giants over the past few years.



The first casualty was in 2013, when the government forced DTZ-Ozgeo, a partnership between the Development Trust of Zimbabwe and Russian company Econedra, to shut down for violating environmental protections...