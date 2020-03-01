News

SA polar research vessel's R2m Antarctica love rescue

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

SA's polar research vessel detoured 700 nautical miles (almost 1,300km) to evacuate three members of the national Antarctic programme involved in an apparent love triangle, at a cost of about R2m.

The SA Agulhas II arrived back in Cape Town on Friday after retrieving the team members from remote Marion Island on its way back from the South African National Antarctic Expedition (Sanae) base in Antarctica. The detour added about three days to the trip and involved airlifting the members off the Island...

