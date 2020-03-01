News

Zimbabwe

Shortage of junior doctors looms in Zimbabwe

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

Zimbabwe could find itself without junior doctors because the University of Zimbabwe is still delaying setting final exams for fifth-year medical students from 2019, the Zimbabwe Health Doctors Association warned this week.

The exams were due to be written in November, but were postponed by the university's senate on the recommendation of a special task force...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  2. Red Ant boss in 'eviction' dispute of his own News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  5. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres