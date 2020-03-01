Zimbabwe
Student off to Germany after developing plan to boost tourism in Zimbabwe
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Brian Mushakwe, who grew up without a dad in one of Harare's poorest townships, has won an African future leaders award for developing a plan to boost tourism to Zimbabwe.
The 22-year-old beat 55 other students from the Southern African Development Community to take home the Imex Future Leaders Forum Africa award. This was for his project, "Unlocking Mosi-oa-Tunya's tourism potential as a non-traditional business events venue"...
