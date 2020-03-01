Zimbabwe
Three accountants accused of stealing Zim soldiers' travel cash
01 March 2020 - 00:00
An internal audit of the ministry of defence &war veterans claims almost US$30,000 was stolen by three accountants over eight months last year. The report has been forwarded to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
The auditors say that accountants John Hungwe, Providence Chamboko and Auxilia Mhundwa secretly processed money that was meant to cover travelling allowances for 16 members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF)...
