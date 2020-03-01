News

Zimbabwe

Three accountants accused of stealing Zim soldiers' travel cash

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

An internal audit of the ministry of defence &war veterans claims almost US$30,000 was stolen by three accountants over eight months last year. The report has been forwarded to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The auditors say that accountants John Hungwe, Providence Chamboko and Auxilia Mhundwa secretly processed money that was meant to cover travelling allowances for 16 members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  2. Red Ant boss in 'eviction' dispute of his own News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  5. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres