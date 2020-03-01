News

Toys to help Cape mothers develop their children’s skills

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By TANYA FARBER

Mothers in one of Cape Town’s poorest areas are getting a boost from what, at first, seems like just a bag of toys that opens up into a yellow floor mat.

But in reality, the Bright Start bag and toys are part of a project to help mothers from Crossroads grow the cognitive development of their children...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  2. Red Ant boss in 'eviction' dispute of his own News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  5. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres