Who’s prepared to be a friend to frogs? Urban ecologist Peta Brom investigates

Humanity’s ambivalence towards frogs has been traced as far back as the Roman empire, and new research has found it’s still thriving in urban Cape Town.



“Frogs are loved and loathed,” said urban ecologist Peta Brom, who headed into the suburbs around her lab at the University of Cape Town to find out how residents felt about the amphibians that might be living in their gardens...