News

Who’s prepared to be a friend to frogs? Urban ecologist Peta Brom investigates

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By DAVE CHAMBERS

Humanity’s ambivalence towards frogs has been traced as far back as the Roman empire, and new research has found it’s still thriving in urban Cape Town.

“Frogs are loved and loathed,” said urban ecologist Peta Brom, who headed into the suburbs around her lab at the University of Cape Town to find out how residents felt about the amphibians that might be living in their gardens...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  2. Red Ant boss in 'eviction' dispute of his own News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  5. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres