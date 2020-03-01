Zimbabwe

Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is willing to let his estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa get all their kitchen utensils, a bed and three cars in their divorce.



But he draws the line at cash that he says belongs to him - US$245,428 that is kept in Mubaiwa's FBC Bank account...