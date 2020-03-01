Zimbabwe
Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is willing to let his estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa get all their kitchen utensils, a bed and three cars in their divorce.
But he draws the line at cash that he says belongs to him - US$245,428 that is kept in Mubaiwa's FBC Bank account...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.