Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | ANC must take some responsibility for technical recession

04 March 2020 - 16:53 By QAANITAH HUNTER , ZINGISA MVUMVU and Sthembile Cele
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ALON SKUY

A fourth-quarter GDP contraction of 1.4%, following a decline of 0.8% in Q3, has placed SA in a technical recession for the second year in a row.

Load-shedding and the coronavirus outbreak mean that any quick improvement is unlikely.

In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the team says that the governing party is not blameless in having caused this situation.

For more episodes, click here.

