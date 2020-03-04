Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | ANC must take some responsibility for technical recession
04 March 2020 - 16:53
A fourth-quarter GDP contraction of 1.4%, following a decline of 0.8% in Q3, has placed SA in a technical recession for the second year in a row.
Load-shedding and the coronavirus outbreak mean that any quick improvement is unlikely.
In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the team says that the governing party is not blameless in having caused this situation.
