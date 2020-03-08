Cops, security forces take control of Zim Passenger Co after bus vandalised

Law enforcers have taken control of Zimbabwe's state-owned public transport company after a bus was vandalised at an opposition party rally by protesting youths.



The Zimbabwe Passenger Co (Zupco) is now being managed by three law enforcement agencies: the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...