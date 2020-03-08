News

DA 'won't recognise' Makhura's decision to place Tshwane under administration

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By APHIWE DEKLERK

DA leaders in Tshwane are doing business as usual, even though the Gauteng province has put the council under administration.

Zweli Khumalo, the DA's acting speaker in the council, has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to elect a new mayor and have the budget and service plans approved...

