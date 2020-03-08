World

Dubai royal family drama: how glamorous love story turned into nightmare

The sheikh is reeling from a court’s findings that he abducted and detained two of his elder daughters, before waging a campaign of intimidation against his ex-wife

Shortly after Princess Haya met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum at an equestrian event, she proclaimed that her love for the Dubai ruler was so intense they understood one another “without the need for words”.



After their marriage in 2004, the multibillionaire sheikh and the Jordanian former Olympic show jumper became one of the most celebrated and sought-after couples among Britain’s high society horse-racing elite...