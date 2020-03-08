Coronavirus
Fear and stoicism where SA's first coronavirus case was confirmed
Many residents of Hilton are panicking, but some just shrug
08 March 2020 - 00:00
All roads leading to the manicured lawns of Hilton, home of the North Face and Land Cruiser brigade, were paved with panic and frustration this week.
This after national health minister Zweli Mkhize dropped a bombshell that SA’s first confirmed coronavirus patient hailed from the KwaZulu-Natal village that boasts the most expensive private school in the country, Hilton College...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.