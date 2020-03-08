Coronavirus

Fear and stoicism where SA's first coronavirus case was confirmed

Many residents of Hilton are panicking, but some just shrug

All roads leading to the manicured lawns of Hilton, home of the North Face and Land Cruiser brigade, were paved with panic and frustration this week.



This after national health minister Zweli Mkhize dropped a bombshell that SA’s first confirmed coronavirus patient hailed from the KwaZulu-Natal village that boasts the most expensive private school in the country, Hilton College...