Get us out of here, SA citizens stranded in coronavirus epicentre plead

South African citizens stuck in Wuhan as Free State quarantine site pulls out

South Africans holed up in tiny flats in the global epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak are clamouring for their government to bring them home.



As concerns mount following the identification of SA's first two novel coronavirus-infected patients this week, the 184 citizens stranded in Wuhan, China, remain in forced confinement...