Get us out of here, SA citizens stranded in coronavirus epicentre plead
South African citizens stuck in Wuhan as Free State quarantine site pulls out
08 March 2020 - 00:05
South Africans holed up in tiny flats in the global epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak are clamouring for their government to bring them home.
As concerns mount following the identification of SA's first two novel coronavirus-infected patients this week, the 184 citizens stranded in Wuhan, China, remain in forced confinement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.