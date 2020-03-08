Love and scorn for Cape Town garbage crusader

He has been lauded as a hero on social media but shunned in his own community. Yet Delft resident Mpendulo Ncubukezi, 30, is on a mission to clear up litter hot spots and stop the abuse of dogs in his community.



When he was unemployed last year he mobilised 10 men from the community to help him in the Cape Town township. But the rubbish kept piling up again after the hard slog of clearing it away and, disheartened, eight of the 10 men soon gave up...