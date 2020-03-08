Luxury homes flood the market
Great deals to be had as sales stall in R5m to R10m price bracket
08 March 2020 - 00:02
Wealthy South Africans are flooding the market with luxury properties that aren't selling, with property experts saying stock levels are the highest in 35 years.
While homes between R1m and R5m - with strong investment potential - are moving more quickly, homes with a price tag of more than R5m are taking on average a year to sell, agents say...
