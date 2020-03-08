Zimbabwe

Moyo claims army plot against Zim President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Former Zanu-PF leader says military wants Constantino Chiwenga or Gideon Gono to rule

Former Zanu-PF cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says the military is plotting to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa and could replace him with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga or former central bank governor Gideon Gono.



Moyo, who fled Zimbabwe during the military coup in November 2017 that ousted president Robert Mugabe, is now exiled in Kenya...