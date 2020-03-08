Newlands Stadium: the field of glorious dreams for SA rugby

It was announced in November last year that Western Cape rugby would move to Cape Town Stadium next year — causing great wailing and gnashing of teeth among those for whom Newlands, SA’s oldest stadium, is rugby mecca

‘Ten years I’ve been here. I get goosebumps thinking about it,” says Siya Kolisi, sitting on a wooden bench in the changing rooms below Newlands Stadium.



“It’s become my home,” says the loose forward who led the Springboks to victory at the Rugby World Cup last year and who also captains the Stormers, Cape Town’s Super Rugby franchise...