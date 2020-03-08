News

Handbook drafted to help teachers deal with violence at schools

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER

Teachers are getting their own new textbook — a guide to protecting themselves against violent and abusive pupils in class.

The South African Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a 124-page handbook on how teachers in primary and high schools should deal with violent situations...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mom's tears as R1.2m maintenance battle against deadbeat dad delayed again News
  2. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  3. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  4. Township celebrates as 'the John Wick of Gugulethu' is shot dead News
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA