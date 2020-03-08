South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday
08 March 2020 - 00:00
As of tomorrow, South Africans can walk into private laboratories for a coronavirus test without it being done via the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and doctors.
Lancet Laboratories’ clinical virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas said that with the increasing number of countries that have sustained person-to-person spread of the coronavirus — named SARS-CoV-2 — and continued international travel, demands for the testing was increasing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.