South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday

As of tomorrow, South Africans can walk into private laboratories for a coronavirus test without it being done via the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and doctors.



Lancet Laboratories’ clinical virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas said that with the increasing number of countries that have sustained person-to-person spread of the coronavirus — named SARS-CoV-2 — and continued international travel, demands for the testing was increasing...