Stores run out of masks, wipes amid panic buying over coronavirus

Hand sanitisers, hand wipes and medical face masks have vanished from the shelves of many pharmacies as South Africans resort to panic buying following a KwaZulu-Natal man testing positive for the coronavirus.



Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, told the Sunday Times that on Thursday, when the case was confirmed, the national chain sold more hand sanitisers, hand wipes and medical face masks than it had sold in the previous six months...