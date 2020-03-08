Disaster
'The cries and screams are still in my head': villagers recall horrific Eastern Cape bus crash
‘We didn’t want the souls to perish down there’
08 March 2020 - 00:01
For almost five hours, Matiwana Dodosana clambered up and down the rocky 300m embankment, carrying injured bus passengers to safety.
The 56-year-old is one of the heroes of Monday’s deadly bus crash near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape in which 25 people died and 68 were injured...
