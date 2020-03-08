Disaster

'The cries and screams are still in my head': villagers recall horrific Eastern Cape bus crash

‘We didn’t want the souls to perish down there’

For almost five hours, Matiwana Dodosana clambered up and down the rocky 300m embankment, carrying injured bus passengers to safety.



The 56-year-old is one of the heroes of Monday’s deadly bus crash near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape in which 25 people died and 68 were injured...